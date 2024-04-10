Zeenat Aman Advises Youngsters to Have Live-In Relationship Before Marriage

Bollywood's Veteran Actress Zeenat Aman is known for her sharp and bold statements. Everyone has seen her bold nature on Karan Johar's 'Koffee with Karan'. She enjoys massive fanbase from every generation. Zeenat is quite active on social media, and she gave a relationship advice to young generation. On Tuesday, Zeenat shared a long note about relationships.

Zeenat suggested that before getting married choose a live-in relationship. She also introduced her two pets' dog and Lily by sharing photos of them.

One of her fans asked about the relationship advice on which actress replied, "One of you asked me about relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here's a personal opinion I haven't previously shared - if you're in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married!"

"This is the same advice I've always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test, "Said Zeenat.

"The actor also said, "It's easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity?"

"In short - are you actually compatible? I'm aware that Indian society is a little uptight about 'living in sin' but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge (What will people say)?" concluded Zeenat.

On work Front Zeenat Aman will be seen in Bun Tikki alongside Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. As of now release date of the film is yet to be announced.