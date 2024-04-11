Maidaan Producer Boney Kapoor Responds to Mysore Court's Order Halting Theatrical Release Amid Plagiarism Allegations

Ajay Devgn-led biographical drama has been embroiled in legal controversies as Mysore court has ordered a stay after Karnataka based scriptwriter Anil Kumar accused them of plagiarism. The court has directed the film's makers to halt its release. In response, Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP stated, "The order issued by the District Judge is unilateral, as we were not given a chance to present our side."

“We have just been served the copy of the Order of the District Judge restraining the release of the film. We were not served any notice prior to the filing of the said suit or hearing of the matter. Additionally, the said order has been passed after the release of the film and therefore, any such order passed that retrains the release of the film is infructuous under law.” Boney Kapoor also highlighted that they are appealing against the order before the Karnataka High Court.

Anil Kumar took LinkedIn and revealed that in 2010 he started writing story and in 2018, He posted a poster about this and Sukhdas Suryavanshi contacted him through linked in. "I have the entire chat history. "Maidaan" illustrates how coach Syed Abdul Rahim elevated Indian football on the global stage from 1952 to 1962.He mentioned he would introduce me to Aamir Khan, but I couldn't meet him due to specific reasons. I shared the story with him and officially registered it with the Screenwriters Association," Kumar further added.