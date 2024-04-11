'Main Atal Hoon', Changed My Life and Made Me A Better Person: Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the finest actors in Bollywood industry. His acting has been inspiration for many. His choices of movies have never disappointed his fans.National film award winner who has been quite low key for first half of 2023, surprised his fans with his role as India's three-time Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Main Atal Hoon. Pankaj revealed that Atal role changed his life and made him a better person.

While talking to Pinkvilla Gangs of Wasseypur actor said, "I haven't had the chance to meet him face-to-face, but being part of Atal Ji's rallies was a real honor for me. It left a strong impression on me. His speeches, charisma, and the way he connected with people were truly impressive. Even without a personal meeting, those rallies taught me valuable lessons about leadership, effective communication, and connecting with the people. It deepened my respect for Atal Ji, seeing how he could inspire countless people just through his words and deeds."

"Playing the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Main Atal Hoon had a big impact on me. I learned many things from his character, especially his love for the country and his talent for bringing people together. One story that stayed with me was when Atal Ji said, 'We want peace to last forever.' This quote emphasized on the need for long-lasting peace and summed up his dream for a peaceful society. It helped me see how important it is for leaders to focus on the country's well-being above everything else. This experience really shifted how I look at life and politics."

"After portraying Atal Ji's character, I have become a better person in terms of sympathy, empathy, and compassion. I feel I have become more democratic from within. I now understand that I will not dislike a person if he or she dislikes me at any given point. I appreciate giving complete freedom and respect to those who criticize me. If someday somebody tells me that they didn't like my movie, I will not hold grudges against those who dislike me or my movies, Said Pankaj Tripathi.

On work front, in 2024, Tripathi has several projects lined up, Mirzapur 3, Stree 2, Metro…In Dino, and Murder Mubarak. He has also expressed his desire to slow down in 2024 and avoid constant acting on all thirty days of the month.