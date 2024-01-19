Major Lazer Soundsystem, King to enthral fans at Vh1 Supersonic this year

Mumbai, Jan 19 The upcoming edition of the multi-genre music festival Vh1 Supersonic has revealed its star-studded line-up promising a unique experience for the festival-goers this season.

Artistes like Major Lazer Soundsystem, King, Adam Beyer, Yotto, Denis Horvat, Hamdi, Patrice Bäumel, The Midnight, Arjun Vagale, Browncoat, Kohra, Taba Chake and The Yellow Diary will be seen setting the stages on fire as they enthral the music enthusiasts with their performances.

Major Lazer Soundsystem, who headline the fest this year, said in a statement, “India is a special place to us, so we are thrilled to be back at Vh1 Supersonic this year with some amazing sets planned. With each tour that we do in India, it’s always exciting to connect with more and more people and watch our fan base grow”.

King, who makes his debut at the festival, said: “Performing at Vh1 Supersonic for the first time is a milestone moment for me, and I’m thrilled to bring my energy and music to such an iconic stage. The festival has been an iconic one in the Indian music festival circuit, and I can’t wait to finally be a part of it and share this unforgettable moment with my fans. I can’t wait to create some special memories with everyone out there. See you soon! It’s going to be a whole lot of fun."

The fest will serve the best of music, lifestyle, art, and food across 3 days and 5 stages, and will also see 10,000 Lions, Bass Maya, Chromaderma, D2, Dr. Sel, Earl Gateshead, Ital Soup, Major C, NZ Selector, Rasta Yuga, Rudy Roots and Sanyas-I nailing that Reggae Corner.

Festival curator Nikhil Chinapa said: “We’re back, as promised and this time we’re bringing Major Lazer, Adam Beyer, King, Yotto and a massive array of festival favourite artists from across the world. We’re opening our gates on the 16th of Feb to welcome back friends and fans for our 9th edition in 2024…and it’s going to be a massively memorable weekend. See you on the dance floor."

The Main Stage will offer attendees the main headliners of the festival along with the best of Pop, Hip Hop, Jazz, and Indie Pop. Ardent LIVE music fans can get their dose of their favourite Live artistes at the NEXA Live Stage. The ultimate Techno and Dance music lovers can head directly to the Budx Spectrum Stage.

The Reggae Corner will pack a musical punch in its dedicated space curated for Reggae enthusiasts. Making it a festival within a festival, Vh1 Supersonic will be back with 80+ specially curated Fashion brands & an art showcase at the Superflea.

The festival will be held at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune, from February 16 to 18.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor