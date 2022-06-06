Makers of Nikhil Siddharth's 'SPY' give a glimpse of his role

Hyderabad, June 6 The makers of Telugu actor Nikhil Siddharth's upcoming movie 'SPY' launched a glimpse introducing his role in the movie.

'SPY' marks Nikhil Siddharth's first multilingual film, as well as popular editor Garry BH's first directorial venture.

As the video opens, the protagonist walks through the snowy mountains with a transmitter in hand, eventually discovering a weapon-laden hideout. Nikhil, armed and ready to fight, rides his bike and fires at the enemies.

In the action-packed video, Nikhil looks slick, stylish, and dashing, setting the tone for what's to come, a larger-than-life action entertainer that will be released in theatres worldwide for Dasara 2022 in five languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Aryan Rajesh, who is making a comeback to films after a long absence, has a special role in the film, and it will be an ideal re-entry vehicle for him. Iswarya Menon plays the leading lady opposite Nikhil and Sanya Thakur also has a significant role in 'SPY'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor