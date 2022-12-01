Makers of Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' lock this date for release

And the countdown begins. The makers of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' have fixed December 1, 2023 as a release date for the film.

On Thursday, Vicky took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers.

"365 days to go...#SamBahadur in cinemas 1.12.2023," he wrote.

Alongside the release update, he also dropped a teaser in which he is seen wearing a uniform and walking through his troops as they make way for his exit.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala(RSVP), 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw featuring Vicky in the titular role.

Talking about the film, Meghna had earlier said, "Finally, after years of extensive research, writing, brainstorming and rigorous preparation, 'Sam Bahadur' has finally gone on floors. It is tremendously fulfilling to be on set and have the opportunity to tell the story of Sam Manekshaw's inspiring life. A life of bravery, courage, determination and righteousness. They don't make men like him anymore!"

Vicky also shared his feelings. He said, "I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work, the whole team has put in. I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to making India what it is today."

Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh are also a part of the film, which went on floors in August.

( With inputs from ANI )

