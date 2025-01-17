Making video of Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 announcement teaser released

Chennai, Jan 17 The makers of director Nelson’s much-awaited action entertainer ‘Jailer 2’, featuring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, have now given fans of the superstar one more reason to celebrate.

Yes, Sun Pictures, the production house which officially announced the launch of Jailer 2 through an exceptionally interesting teaser that was both funny and thrilling, has now released a making video of the teaser.

It may be recalled that the teaser opened with a radio announcement that a cyclone was making its way to the coast, even as music director Anirudh and director Nelson are shown having a funny conversation in Goa, where they have come for what Nelson says is a story discussion session.

The two are obviously looking to find a storyline for Nelson’s next film.

The hilarious banter between the two soon makes way for some explosive action as random people who enter the room where the two are seated either get shot or stabbed.

With both the music director and the director scurrying for cover, you see a hazy image of Rajinikanth entering the room, obviously looking to hunt down any other survivors left behind.

When Rajinikanth leaves the room and steps out, a grenade is lobbed in. Outside Rajinikanth takes on more powerful villains. That is when an awestruck Anirudh tells director Nelson, “This looks fearsome Nelsa! Let’s make this into a film!”

The announcement teaser of Jailer 2 was a big hit, garnering over 13 million views in a matter of just 48 hours. However, there were some who expressed doubts if it was actually superstar Rajinikanth who was seen in the teaser as shots of the superstar in the trailer were hazy.

Now, putting an end to all such doubts, the production house has released a making video in which Rajinikanth is seen shooting for the teaser along with Anirudh and Nelson.

‘Jailer 2’ has huge expectations riding on it as the film’s first part went on to emerge a blockbuster, raking in a whopping 650 crores worldwide.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor