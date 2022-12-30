Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor jet off to undisclosed location for New Year celebrations

Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted at airport on Friday. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video of Malaika and her boyfriend Arjun as they arrived at the airport to fly to an undisclosed destination ahead of the New Year. Both of them were all smiles for the camera. Earlier in the day, Arjun shared a happy selfie featuring Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor as they jetted off for their vacation together.

Malaika arrived at the airport wearing a black sleeveless top with blue jeans. She opted for dark sunglasses, black shoes and a handbag. Moments later, Arjun arrived at the airport in his casual look, which included a black T-shirt and pants. Going by the video, he smiled at Malaika and she smiled back at him. He followed his girlfriend and smiled for the paparazzi.

Arjun and Malaika Arora have been dating for many years now. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2019 when Malaika dedicated a romantic birthday post to Arjun. Last month, he refuted the reports that claimed him and his girlfriend Malaika are expecting their first child together and said, "This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news. This is not done. Don't dare to play with our personal lives.”