Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor to have a winter wedding this year in Mumbai?

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of B-town's most popular couple and the latest buzz is that the love birds are all set to tie the knot this year. A report in BollywoodLife suggests that Arjun and Malaika have decided to tie the knot by the end of this year. “Arjun and Malaika are madly and deeply in love with each other. Their love is something that made us believe in true love all over again. And now they have decided to take one step ahead in their relationship by getting married. The couple will most do a winter wedding in Mumbai. Malaika and Arjun both love winter weather and so they have decided to finalise the date in November or December and do an intimate wedding among friends and family," a source told the portal.

The report also claims that Arjun and Malaika will have an intimate wedding ceremony with only close friends and family members in attendance. “They believe in simplicity and so they are going to host a wedding party after they register their wedding. The party will be hosted only by very close members of the industry and family members. The members will include the entire Kapoor family and Malaika’s parents, while Kareena Kapoor Khan who is extremely close to the couple is definitely on the guest list." For the unversed, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for several years now. They made their relationship official on Instagram in 2019 with an adorable Instagram post. Malaika was earlier, married to actor -director Arbaaz Khan with whom she has a 17-year old son Arhaan.



