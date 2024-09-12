Malaika Arora Fights Back Tears, As Actress Mourns Her Father Anil Mehta's Death By Suicide (Watch Video)

A day after her father Anil Mehta's tragic demise actress Malaika Arora was seen wiping off her tears as she made her way to her car for her father's funeral. She was consoled by her son Arhaan and other family members. Malaika was inconsolable as she made her way to the apartment in which her parents lived. She was reportedly not in the city when her father passed away.It has been reported that Malaika Arora’s father allegedly jumped off the sixth floor of his home on Wednesday morning.

It is said that Joyce has recorded her statement about the incident as well. Several stars from the industry, including Malaika’s ex-in-laws, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, Arbaaz’s brother Sohail Khan and Malaika’s son Arhaan Khan made their way to mourn her father’s sudden death.

A Punjabi Hindu from the border town of Fazilka, Anil Arora used to work in the Indian Merchant Navy. Joyce Polycarp, a Malayali Christian, was his wife with whom he had two girls, Malaika and Amrita. Anil and Joyce divorced when Malaika was 11 and Amrita was 6. She stated last year in an interview, "My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens. I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent. Those early lessons are the cornerstones of my life and professional journey. I am still fiercely independent; I value my freedom and live life on my terms." Malaika, a former model, was likewise a VJ. She has judged a couple of dance shows throughout the years including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, India's Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than that, Malaika Arora likewise runs businesses like a yoga studio, a clothing brand and a food-delivery platform.

