Malaika Arora makes OTT debut with her new series Moving In With Malaika

Earlier in the day, Malaika Arora had posted a photo of her with a caption, "I said YES" on Instagram and left everyone wondering whether the diva has said yes to Arjun Kapoor's marriage proposal or did the two get engaged.

Now Malaika Arora is all set for her OTT debut with Disney Plus Hotstar. Releasing December 5 onwards, this exciting series produced by Banijay Asia, will also see guest appearances from her friends and family as they spill the latest tea. “After the successful season 7 of Koffee With Karan, we are delighted to bring before our viewers yet another exciting reality show, Moving In With Malaika,” said Gaurav Banerjee, Head-Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star.