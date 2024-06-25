Malaika Arora sends heartfelt birthday wishes to BFF Karisma Kapoor, says, "U make 50 look so effortless..."

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 : As Karisma Kapoor turned a year older today, actor and dancer Malaika Arora extended birthday wishes to her BFF and shared a carousel of pictures with her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Malaika posted a series of pictures in which Karisma can be seen posing with her sister Kareena Kapoor and friends Malaika and Amrita Arora.

Malaika wrote a sweet birthday wish for 'Raja Hindustani' actor in the caption, "U make 50 look so effortless lolo @therealkarismakapoor .... Happy birthday .... We love u"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Karisma is known for her several hits, including 'Anari', 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Raja Babu', 'Coolie No. 1', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Jeet', 'Raja Hindustani', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', and many more. Kapoor won the Best Actress and Best Actress (Critics) awards at Filmfare for her titular roles in the dramas 'Fiza' and 'Zubeidaa' respectively.

Karisma was last seen in the Netflix film 'Murder Mubarak'. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.

Karisma will be next seen in an upcoming series 'Brown'. Helmed by Abhinay Deo of 'Delhi Belly' fame, 'Brown' is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose.

The Neo-noir series captures the existential angst of these investigators who are on the precipice of an abyss, that's their life.

The series encapsulates themes of depression, irrelevance, addiction, corruption and false appearances.

She will also be seen judging the fourth season of 'India's Best Dancer'.

Talking about Malaika, she acted in films like 'Kaante' and 'EMI'. She is also known for her dance numbers like 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha', 'Maahi Ve', 'Kaal Dhamaal' and 'Munni Badnaam Hui'. Malaika is on the judges panel in the show India's Got Talent. She was the judge and host of the MTV Supermodel of the Year in 2019, and a judge of India's Best Dancer in 2020. She was last seen judging the reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' with actor Arshad Warsi and choreographer Farah Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor