Malaika Arora trolled for "trying to be Kim Kardashian"

Bollywood diva, Malaika Arora, once again got trolled by the netizens for copying American model Kim Kardashian's look at the recently held Femina Miss India 2022 event in Mumbai.

Designed by celebrity designer Maneka Harisinghani, Malaika opted for a golden shimmery, deep neckline see-through gown with a fish tail end, completing her look with slicked-back hair, nude makeup and red nail paints, looking drop-dead gorgeous, as she posed in front of the shutterbugs.

She accessorized her outfit with a plunging neckline and matching rings.

Known as the 'Fitness Queen', Malaika was one of the jury members at the gala event along with actor Neha Dhupia and Dino Morea.

As it was a see-through gown, her contrasting inner-ware gathered attention from the netizens.

Post that her outfit was compared to American Model Kim Kardashian's see-through gown looks.

The 'Munni Badnam Hui' dancer donned a dark-coloured inner-wear with her golden shimmery outfit, for which she faced a lot of backlash on social media.

"Trying to be Kim Kardashian," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "She could of just wear her bra an underware .outrageous wanna be Kylie an Riann an Beounce lost of decency".

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that the 'Housefull' actor is being trolled for her bold outfit.

This was Malaika's first event she attended after returning from Paris with her beau actor Arjun Kapoor.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor