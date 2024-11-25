Malaika Arora's Clarifies Her Relationship Status With Arjun Kapoor in Playful Response, Say She is....

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's relationship has been one of the most talked-about topics in Bollywood. The couple, who dated for nearly six years, has officially parted ways. Arjun recently confirmed the breakup during a program, where he responded to a fan's question by saying he is single, putting an end to weeks of speculation.

Malaika, known for her vibrant social media presence, has also addressed the breakup in her own unique way. Shortly after the news broke, she embarked on a trip with a friend, sharing a series of cheerful photos from her journey. During a recent Q&A session with fans, one follower asked Malaika about her current relationship status with Arjun Kapoor. Instead of giving a direct answer, Malaika opted for humor.

In a now-viral Instagram story, Malaika shared a post titled "My Status Now", presenting three options: In a Relationship, Single, and Hehe. She ticked Hehe, adding a playful twist to the conversation and sparking curiosity among fans.

Previously, Malaika was married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan for 19 years before their divorce in 2017. They share a son, Arhaan. After her divorce, Malaika began a relationship with Arjun Kapoor, which has now come to an end. Meanwhile, Arbaaz has remarried, tying the knot with Shura Khan last year.

Malaika’s lighthearted approach to addressing her personal life has once again captivated her fans, showcasing her resilience and ability to embrace life’s changes with grace and humor.