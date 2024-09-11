Malaika Arora's Father Anil Arora Dies By Suicide: Arbaaz Khan Arrives To Pay Condolences (Watch Video)

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora's father died by suicide this morning, police said. Anil Arora jumped from a building in Mumbai's Bandra. The actor's ex-husband Arbaz Khan and senior police officers have reached her residence. The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway, police said. At present, the police have not received any suicide note. It was being told that Malaika's father was ill for a long time. The officials are yet to determine the possible reasons behind the suicide.

Malaika's parents divorced when she was 11 years old, and she moved to Chembur with her mother and sister Amrita. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, and her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi Hindu from the Indian border town of Fazilka who worked in the Indian Merchant Navy. Arora was married to Bollywood actor-director-producer Arbaaz Khan in 1998, after she met him during a coffee ad shoot. From her marriage with Khan until they got divorced, she was known as Malaika Arora Khan. he couple officially divorced on 11 May 2017. Together they have a son, Arhaan Khan, born on 9 November 2002. After the divorce Arora maintained primary custody of their son, while Khan received visitation rights, as per the settlement reached in the Bandra Family Court.

