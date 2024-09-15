Malaika Arora's Father's Death: Actress Tried to Convince Her Father at the Last Moment, but...

A mountain of grief has fallen on Bollywood actress Malaika Arora with the tragic news of her father Anil Mehta's death. Anil Mehta reportedly took his own life by jumping from the sixth floor of the building where he lived. The news has shocked many, and people are left wondering about the reasons behind such a drastic decision.

Before his death, Anil Mehta called his daughters, Malaika and Amrita, expressing his weariness with life. He confided in them that he was tired of living and then switched off his phone. According to police sources, Anil Mehta ended his life at 9 a.m. on September 11 by jumping from the Ayesha Manor building. The post-mortem report confirmed his death due to head injuries. On Thursday, the police recorded statements from Malaika, her sister Amrita, and their mother, Joyce Polycarp.

In their statements, Malaika and Amrita revealed that their father had called them and said, "I am sick and tired." After the call, when family members tried to reach him, he had already switched off his phone. The police are now set to record statements from the family doctor and other relatives.

In the wake of this tragedy, Malaika’s ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, arrived at the scene upon hearing the news. Malaika, who was in Pune at the time, returned home immediately. During this difficult period, Arjun Kapoor and the Khan family also offered their support. Salman Khan arrived at Malaika’s house late on the night of September 12.