Malaika has special birthday wish for 'love' Arjun
By IANS | Published: June 26, 2022 05:42 PM 2022-06-26T17:42:04+5:30 2022-06-26T17:50:07+5:30
Mumbai, June 26 Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has a special birthday message for her 'love' and actor Arjun ...
Mumbai, June 26 Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has a special birthday message for her 'love' and actor Arjun Kapoor, who on Sunday turned 37.
Malika took to Instagram, where she posted a photograph and a video clip featuring Arjun.
The two are currently holidaying in the city of love - Paris.
In the clip, Malaika is seen feeding Arjun cake.
She captioned the post: Make a wish my love... may all ur wishes n dreams come true... happy birthday @arjunkapoor."
On the work front, he has three films lined up for release, 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Ladykiller'.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app