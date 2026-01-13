Malavika Mohanan Reveals How Manifestation Led Her to Prabhas in The RajaSaab

Malavika Mohanan continues to command attention with her striking presence in The RajaSaab, where her screen appearance has emerged as one of the most talked about elements of the film. Effortlessly blending confidence, glamour and intensity, Malavika adds a strong visual and performance driven edge that elevates the film’s appeal. Her portrayal brings an undeniable hotness quotient to the narrative, making every frame she appears in instantly arresting. Audiences and fans alike have been quick to single out her screen presence as a major highlight, reinforcing her growing stature as a performer who knows how to own the screen with both style and substance.

In a recent revelation, Malavika opened up about a deeply personal moment that connected her journey to The RajaSaab and her long standing admiration for Prabhas. Speaking about manifestation, timing and belief, she shared, “This happened about ten days back. Before the show started, we were talking about my mother and I was telling you about how my mother loves all sorts of esoteric arts. She is very fascinated by tarot, by pranic healing, by feng shui, and she has studied feng shui and practiced it for close to two decades. About seven years back, she had told me about this feng shui thing, which is like a turtle. You write down your dream or your wish on a piece of paper, you fold it, you put it in that wish turtle and place it at a certain place in your house. Ten days back, I came home after a long day of work and my parents were sitting at the dining table. My mom told me she found the wish turtle and asked if I knew what I had written. I had written that I really wanted to do a film with Prabhas. I did not even remember it. I remember watching Bahubali and thinking how that film propelled him to become the biggest star in India and how I would love to work with him. And today I am at the brink of my movie with Prabhas releasing. Did it happen immediately? It took its own sweet time. But it happened. So the only thing I feel we can do is just sort of put it out there. And it will happen when it happens.” As The RajaSaab released, Malavika’s revelation adds a meaningful layer to her collaboration with Prabhas.