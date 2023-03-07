Malayalam actor Bala hospitalised due to liver related illness, likely to undergo transplant

Actor Bala has been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi due to liver-related illness. He sought treatment following physical discomfort the other day. As per reports, Bala had visited the hospital a week ago to consult with the doctors and he was advised to undergo liver transplant.

Bala was last seen in the movie Shefeekkinte Santhosham, which was directed by Anup Pandalam. The film, which released last year, featured Bala in the role of a character named Ameer. The film which was written by Anup Pandalam himself had Unni Mukundan in a significant lead role. Bala, who has also worked in a few Tamil films, is eyeing to make a strong comeback to the Malayalam film industry with a lot of ambitious projects in the pipeline. Some of the most anticipated films of the actor include Bilal, Sthalam, and My Dear Machans.