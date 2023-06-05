Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi dies in road accident

Actor and mimicry artiste Kollam Sudhi was killed in a road accident after the car in which he was travelling collided with a goods carrier. Three other mimicry artistes -Binu Adimali, Ullas and Mahesh were injured in the accident.

The accident took place at Kaipamangalam on Monday around 4.30 am. According to reports the four were returning home after a programme in Vatakara. Sudhi suffered severe head injury in the accident. Though he was rushed to a private hospital in Kodungallur, he succumbed to his injuries. Kollam Sudhi has acted in several movies including 'Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan'. He rose to fame with stage shows and comedy programmes on various television channels.