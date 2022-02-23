Malayalam actor Lal roped in for Balakrishna's 'NBK107'

Hyderabad, Feb 23 Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming movie will have Malayalam actor Lal on board to play an important role. Tentatively titled 'NBK107', the movie is currently under production.

Now, the latest news is that the Malayalam director and actor Lal is playing a crucial role in this action drama. Lal has appeared in multiple South Indian movies, and his last Telugu appearance was in the Prabhas-starrer 'Saaho'. It is reported that the makers have readied an interesting role for the talented actor.

'NBK107', on the other hand, has Kannada popular actor, Duniya Vijay, while actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will essay a powerful role as well.

Shruthi Haasan is playing the leading lady in this much-anticipated upcoming movie, which is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Thaman will provide the music for 'NBK107'.

Being directed by 'Krack' fame Gopichand Malineni, Balakrishna and his co-actors are currently shooting for this film in Sircilla, Telangana currently.

Balakrishna's first-look poster from the movie was released a couple of days ago, which amplified the buzz around the movie.

