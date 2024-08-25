Malayalam Actor Siddique Steps Down from A.M.M.A. Role Following Sexual Assault Claims

Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (A.M.A.M.A) head Siddique has Steps Down from his post following sexual assault allegations raised by a woman actor on August 24. The accusations surfaced amid a broader reckoning in the Malayalam film industry, sparked by the Justice Hema Committee report, which highlighted various incidents of harassment and exploitation of women in the sector. Siddique stated his resignation was a response to the allegations, indicating his decision to step down rather than contest the accusations.

Actress has accused veteran Malayalam actor Siddique of sexual misconduct, alleging that the incident occurred when she was 21 years old. In a media interaction, she recounted how Siddique initially contacted her on Facebook and subsequently assaulted her both physically and mentally during a film discussion. Sampath described the trauma she experienced and how it affected her professional life, stating that Siddique behaved as if nothing happened afterwards, indicating a broader indifference from those around her.

She explained that she managed to escape the situation by fleeing in an auto-rickshaw. Siddique, a prominent figure in the industry with over 300 Malayalam films, is currently serving as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).