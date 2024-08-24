Revathy Sampath alleges misbehaviour, verbal harassment by Malayalam actor Siddique

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], August 24 : Actress Revathy Sampath has accused veteran Malayalam actor and general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), Siddique, of sexual misconduct.

In a media interaction, the actress alleged that the incident happened when she was 21 years old. She stated that Siddique initially contacted her on Facebook, addressing her as "Mole," a term often used in Kerala to refer to a young girl or daughter.

"After completing my Plus Two, I had a terrible experience. Siddique sent me messages on Facebook. I had come to discuss a film. This incident occurred when I was 21 years old. He first approached me by calling me 'Mole.' There was abuse from Siddique's side. During the discussion, he sexually abused me. The face he shows now is not the one I saw back then," Revanthy said.

Alleging that Siddique sexually abused her, both physically and mentally, the actress said, "He assaulted me, both physically and mentally. Siddique is a criminal. I went through severe mental trauma. It even affected my professional life. No system stood by me. It took me a long time to speak out. After the assault, Siddique acted as if nothing had happened and stood before me like it was normal. Everyone responded as if it was a common occurrence. It felt like they all did it knowingly."

Speaking on how, she managed to escape the situation, the actress added, "I ran away to escape. I responded as best as I could at that age. He said there was nothing I could do. I fled, managed to get into an auto, and escaped."

Siddique is a popular actor who has appeared in over 300 Malayalam movies. He has also acted in Tamil films such as Jana and Bhaskar Oru Rascal.

