Malayalam actress Rashmi Jayagopal passes away at 51

Actress Rashmi Jayagopal, who became a household name with the character Saramma in 'Swantham Sujatha' passed away. As per sources, the 51-year-old, who was hospitalized for a couple of days due to some health issues, breathed her last on Sunday evening.

Rashmi, born and brought up in Bengaluru, made her acting debut through commercial ads. She acted in Malayalam and Tamil films and television serials. Rashmi is popular for her role in 'Swantham Sujatha', a serial aired on Surya TV. She is survived by husband Jayagopal and son Prashanth Kesava.

