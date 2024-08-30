Malayalam Actress Usha Recalls Hitting A "Senior Actor" During Mohanlal's Film Shoot

Malayalam actress Usha recently recounted an unsettling experience involving a "senior actor" who behaved inappropriately towards her. During a press meet in Kannur, Usha described an incident from years ago while filming in Bahrain. She shared how the actor misbehaved with her in an elevator, leading her to strike him in retaliation. She recalled, “As I was moving my luggage into the elevator, the actor entered and asked if we were going down. I confirmed, but once the doors closed, he acted inappropriately. Shocked and angry, I hit him immediately. By the time the elevator reached the next floor, I was ready to confront him.”

Usha also highlighted the support she received from actors Mohanlal and Sukumari. She revealed, “Sukumari noticed something was off and inquired about it. I detailed the incident and my intention to speak out. Both Mohanlal and Sukumari were very supportive, affirming that my reaction was justified.” Usha further discussed the victim-shaming she faced afterward, which led to her being sidelined in the industry. She noted, “I was labeled arrogant for speaking out against a senior actor, and soon after, my work offers dwindled.”

She emphasized the importance of sharing her story now, stating, “Some might wonder why I’m bringing this up now. I addressed it back then, but it’s crucial for people to know the truth now.” Usha has appeared in several films, including Ancharakalyanam, Ikkareyanente Manasam, Panchaloham, and Achanurangatha Veedu. Her remarks come amid a wave of sexual abuse allegations in the Malayalam film industry following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report last week.