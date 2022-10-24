Mallika Sherawat shares glimpses from her 46th birthday celebration

Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat, on Sunday midnight dropped a glimpse of her 46th birthday celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Mallika dropped a boomerang video on her stories which she captioned, " 24th October #BirthdayGirl."

In the video, the 'Murder' actor could be seen holding balloons in her hand and posing in a well-decorated room with birthday cakes kept in front of her and 'Happy Birthday' text written behind the 'Welcome' actor.

Mallika donned a beautiful green gown. She kept her hair open and make-up heavy.

Apart from that, the actor shared a string of pictures from her 46th birthday celebration which she captioned, "Birthday Girl."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkFgC5oJE5w/

Soon after Mallika shared the pictures, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"I wish you a happy birthday, may this day come again and again in your life," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Happiest of birthdays to the forever gorgeous queen Mallika Sherawat."

Meanwhile, Mallika gained a lot of popularity from her role in the film 'Murder'.

Helmed by Anurag Basu and produced y Mahesh Bhatt, the film also starred Emraan Hashmi and Ashmit Patel and was declared a hit at the box office.

Post that, she was seen in superhit films like 'Welcome', 'Double Dhamaal', 'Hisss' and many more.

She was last seen in a comedy drama film 'RK/RKay' along with Rajat Kapoor, Kubra Sait, Ranvir Shorey and Manu Rishi Chadha. Helmed by Rajat Kapoor, the film was released on July 22 this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor