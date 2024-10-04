MAMI Mumbai Film Festival to close with Cannes Palme d'Or winner 'Anora'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 : The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival has announced that Anora, the winner of the prestigious Palme d'Or at the 2024 Festival de Cannes, will be the closing film of this year's event.

Directed by Sean Baker, the film is a mix of comedy and drama and will have its South Asia premiere on October 24, the last day of the six-day event, which is set to begin on October 19.

Anora is a story about a Brooklyn sex worker, played by Mikey Madison, who becomes involved with the Russian mafia.

In a press release shared by MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Anu Rangachar, Head of International Programming at MAMI, spoke about choosing Anora adding that "it's a fitting tribute" to close the event.

"It's a fitting tribute to close the festival with one of MAMI's most loved alumni Sean Baker's Cannes Palme d'Or winner Anora - a searing critique on wealth, privilege, and the American dream, brought to life by Mikey Madison's luminous performance," he said.

The movie will be distributed in India by Warner Bros. Discovery.

The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, which begins on October 19, will conclude on October 24. The festival will showcase over 110 films in more than 50 languages including feature films and non-features, across all genres.

