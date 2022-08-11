Mamta Mohandas pens adorable b'day post for friend

Chennai, Aug 11 Actress Mamta Mohandas, whose work in the critically acclaimed Malayalam hit film 'Jana Gana Mana' came in for much praise, on Thursday penned an adorable birthday post for her first friend in India.

Taking to Instagram, Mamta, who posted a picture of herself with her friend, said, "We might be poles apart, but all that matters is that we are together through good, bad and ugly times.

"Since Friendship Day was not so long ago, here's celebrating the birthday of the first girlfriend in my life in India, who taught me so much when I started my journey on this land with the University in Bangalore.

"I thank you for being so much the opposite of me. We learned and unlearned so much from each other, be it about choices, decisions both the right and wrong ones and the journey's been so enriching.

" (I) will always be there when you need me and I thank you for being you. Love you and miss you. Happy Birthday Chimmuz," she wrote.

