Man arrested for trespassing Kylie Jenner's home after violating restraining order

A 23-year-old obsessed fan has been arrested outside Kylie Jenner's Los Angeles home after he violated a restraining order.

As per E! News, the man is currently being held on USD 20,000 bail.

The law enforcement sources told TMZ that a man was arrested outside the beauty mogul's Los Angeles home on Sunday, December 26, after buzzing her gate.

The outlet reported that a security guard spotted the man and called the police, who arrested him for violating a restraining order Kylie was granted against him for showing up to her house "numerous times" in recent months.

A legal document obtained by E! News confirmed that the 23-year-old man, named Jrue Mesgan, was arrested on a misdemeanour charge.

However, not letting the weekend vibes pass by, Kylie, who is pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second baby, took to her Instagram stories to share videos of her family's new kitten.

In the video posted to social media on Christmas, the family's new furry orange-and-white coloured friend--whose name has not been revealed--could be seen making itself comfortable on Kylie's baby bump while the expecting star sat alongside daughter Stormi Webster.

The makeup mogul announced her pregnancy to fans in early September.

Recently, the two have stopped posting to social media and making public appearances since the Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston, Texas on November 5, in which hundreds of concertgoers were injured and 10 people, including 9-year-old Ezra Blount, ultimately died.

The couple later condemn the tragedy and consoled the families of the victims.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor