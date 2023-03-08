Manav Gohil insists on Holi colours being eco-friendly & least water being used

New Delhi, March 8 'Shaadi Mubarak' actor Manav Gohil walked down memory lane and and shared how his way of celebrating the festival has changed with time: he is now more cautious about nature.

He shared: "Holi is one of my favourite festivals. I enjoy celebrating it and have the fondest memories associated with the festival from my childhood. I remember when I was a kid, we used to play Holi with dark colours but as we grew up, we switched to eco-friendly colours."

Manav, who is known for his roles in 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', and also participated in a dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 2' and was seen in 'C.I.D' and 'Tenali Rama', added further that now he keep in mind to be cautious about the usage of water and avoid any wastage.

