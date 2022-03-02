Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: Part One’ to release on September 30

The release date of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part One is all set to release on September 30 this year. The film is the first installment of a two part series s produced by Lyca Productions in association with Madras Talkies, and it has music scored by AR Rahman.

The magnum opus has a star studded star cast which includes, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Ashwin Kakumanu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Parthiban, Lal, Jayachitra,and Riyaz Khan. Mani Ratnam’s last directorial was Chekka Chivantha Vaanam which released in 2018, and he also created the Netflix anthology Navarasa with Jayendra Panchapakesan in 2021. The film went on floors in December 2019 and had to be stopped midway due to COVID-19 pandemic.

