Maniesh Paul enjoys tea with Smriti Irani

To enjoy hot tea in Delhi's cold winter, Maniesh Paul visited Union minister Smriti Irani's home. The actor and host shared an adorable picture with a witty caption.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Paul treated fans with a glimpse of his meeting with the actor-turned-politician, who is also fondly known as Tulsi Virani from Indian TV's most successful show in history 'Kyukii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnygWtGqY6O/

He wrote, "When an Abhineta met a Neta who was once an Abhineta!! @smritiiraniofficial ma'am thank you so much for taking out time for me...always a pleasure to see you and thanks for the warmth you always shower me with. HUGE RESPECT!"

Earlier last year too Maniesh Paul paid a visit to Smriti Irani, wherein the duo enjoyed cups of Kadha amidst the Covid times.

On the work front, after enjoying accolades from the audience and critics for his performance in 'JugJugg Jeeyo', Maniesh Paul is currently gearing for his digital debut, featuring the actor in an all-new avatar.

Maniesh Paul also regularly makes headlines for his podcast. He has untold and engaging conversations with guests from different walks of life, like Bharti Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Prajakta Koli, Anu Mallik, Krushna Abhishek, and Govinda amongst others.

( With inputs from ANI )

