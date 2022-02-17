Maniesh Paul to host upcoming reality show 'Smart Jodi'

Mumbai, Feb 17 Popular anchor, actor, comedian and RJ Maniesh Paul has been roped in to host the upcoming reality show 'Smart Jodi'. The show will bring real life celebrity couples and their unseen chemistry, stories and romantic moments.

On hosting the show, Maniesh says: "What instantly drew me to the show was its novel, interesting concept. Through the course of my career so far, I have been associated with various reality shows, movies, and projects, I thoroughly enjoy hosting as much as I love acting and over the years, I have developed a certain penchant for any content that is unique and entertaining."

The 40-year-old host who has been on a number of reality shows says that the format of 'Smart Jodi' is quite different and it will be fun as well as a challenging task to host it.

"Hosting this show is going to be challenging and fun at the same time as the show's format is unconventional and something we have never seen before on Hindi Television," he adds.

On 'Smart Jodi' there will be some famous power couples such as Bollywood actress Bhagyashree Patwardhan and her husband Himalaya Dasani.

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Rahul Mahajan and his wife Natalya Ilina, 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' actors and real life couples Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami Bijlani and many such couples will be seen on the show.

Maniesh elaborates the concept and shares how the reality show will bring popular couples and the kind of emotional bond they carry in their relationship.

"The narrative is filled with heart-warming and challenging moments, where couples from different walks of life test the strength of their love in different segments. I am eagerly looking forward to being a part of this exciting, fun-filled journey and entertaining the audience through a new way once again," he explains.

Produced by Frames Production, 'Smart Jodi' will premiere on February 26 at 8 pm on Star Plus.

