Manish Malhotra to be honoured at IIFA 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : Not only ciniphiles but IIFA 2023 will also be special for fashion lovers. Celebrated designer Msh Malhotra will be honoured at IIFA this year.

He will be felicitated with Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema Award. He will also showcase his special collection at the star-studded IIFA Rocks 2023.

Speaking about it, Msh said, "The collection is reflective of 'old world charm meets the new world' to create something breakthrough and imaginative. This collaboration aligns our joint synergy of innovation, progress and creativity which inspires with NEXA and we are excited to exhibit our line at IIFA Rocks 2023.

Msh's trendsetting showcase of sportswear and athleisure in Karan Johar's 1998 directorial, the Shah Rukh-Kajol-R Mukerji starrer, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, brought many international fashion brands into the Indian market. In 2005, the stylist and entrepreneur himself launched his eponymous label, Msh Malhotra. Today, he has three flagship stores in three of India's buzzing metro cities, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad, with his first international store coming up soon in Dubai. He has also expanded into verticals, like jewellery, and even has his own beauty line.

Several Bollywood A-listers, along with celebs from other fields, often opt to wear 'Msh Malhotra' couture, be it to a wedding or a red-carpet gala. From Kareena Kapoor's trendsetting Patiala salwar and T-shirt in Jab We Met and Priyanka Chopra's lehenga-sneakers runaway bride look in Anjaana Anja to sequined sarees with bralettes and chikankari lehengas with cut-away infinity blouses, Msh has revolutionizing and redefining fashion, both on-screen and off it, over the last three decades.

The main awards night will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal on May 27 in Abu Dhabi. IIFA Rocks will be held on May 26.

