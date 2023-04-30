Mann Ki Baat celebrates ordinary people doing something extraordinary, says singer Raageshwari Loomba

New Delhi [India], April 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in the historic 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' and said that his radio programme is the "Mann Ki Baat" of millions of Indians and an expression of their emotions.

In an exclusive conversation with , the singer Raageshwari Loomba has expressed how it feels to witness 'Mann Ki Baat'. The singer said, "Being an early morning person, waking up at 4, getting ready and coming here was completely fruitful. I got to know a lot about what I didn't know. It not only brings the country together but also motivates youngsters that there is no need to be popular celebrities to be celebrated by our prime minister. You could be an ordinary person doing something extraordinary and you have a chance to be celebrated at 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The singer felt wonderful after seeing a packed house witnessing 'Mann Ki Baat' so early in the morning, celebrating India and its people.

Author Amish Tripathi too explained his thoughts about attending 'Mann Ki Baat', Tripathi said, "You would have seen the enthusiasm of the audience for 'Mann Ki Baat' by noticing that at 6:30 in the morning, the hall was packed."

He narrates how other places witnessing the 100th episode of the show also gained everyone's excitement and attention. Amish mentioned how the Prime Minister has built a connection with people not only in India but with the diaspora as well.

Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswany felt high pleasure in hosting his people in London on this Sunday morning for the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The high commissioner said, "It was a great win for the community to be involved as a community rather than listening to it as individuals in the home which others would have done. Executing an event focused on a community being done as a community is quite special. As you can see a lot of enthusiasm in diverse people from large 1.8 million people in the UK. Also, it has been done live on radio community, and web channels."

Vikarm Doraiswamy mentioned it as an excellent opportunity to connect with the community-based program that Prime Minster runs.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

A study was conducted regarding the impact of Mann Ki Baat on the lives of the people.

The study showed that over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions.

The programme was telecast live by Doordarshan in Raj Bhavans across the country.

