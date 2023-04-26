"Mann Ki Baat has had a huge impact on people of India": Aamir Khan at Mann Ki Baat@100 national conclave

New Delhi [India], April 26 : Actor Aamir Khan, on Wednesday, attended the National conclave 'Mann Ki Baat @100' orgsed by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry to celebrate 100 episodes of PM Modi's programme.

The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his innovative approach to communicating with the people of the country.

"'Mann Ki Baat' has had a huge impact on the people of India. This is a very historic thing that the Prime Minister has done," Aamir said.

The conclave was orgsed by Prasar Bharati in Vigyan Bhawan, here in the national capital. The inaugural session of the Conclave was graced by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Around 100 esteemed citizens from various parts of the country whose name has been mentioned by the Prime Minster in the previous episodes of "Mann Ki Baat" attended the event.

"Since its inception on October 3, 2014, 'Mann ki Baat' has become a national tradition, with the Prime Minister addressing the nation every month, inspiring millions to participate in India's developmental journey. Since then, it has struck a chord with citizens of India who have reached out to their Pradhan Sevak every month, sharing their achievements, anxieties, happiness and proud moments as well as suggestions for a New India," the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said in a statement.

PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat program was started on October 3, 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi found such personalities of the world through the Mann Ki Baat program, who made special contributions in their field, but their identity was hidden, today people know such people in society and only know them. Not only this, but people are also moving forward with their inspiration.

Apart from this, the Prime Minister included all the topics of climate change, agriculture, art, culture, and health in Mann Ki Baat and presented something new to the society every time in his Mann Ki Baat program so that the society could get information about that subject. The aim is to unite the country in one thread and develop by taking everyone along.

