Mannat was Gauri Khan’s first project as interior designer, reveals Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan said Mannat, his landmark sea-facing bungalow in suburban Bandra here, was his wife Gauri Khan’s first project as an interior designer. Pathaan star said before he and Gauri Khan bought Mannat, they used to live at his director friend’s house which was next to Taj Lands End, the five-star hotel.

When the couple, now married for over 30 years, gathered some money, Shah Rukh Khan said they decided to buy a house, which went on to become Mannat. We managed to buy (Mannat). But, then we didn’t have the money to furnish it. We called one designer, and the lunch that he served us was telling us how he would design this house.

It was way more than the salary I used to earn in a month. So, we thought now that We have bought it, how do we do this house?’ “Then I said, Gauri, you have artistic talent. Why don’t you become the designer of the house? Mannat started like that. The money that we earned over the years. We kept on buying small things. Once we had little money, we bought leather fur sofas. And all the small things we used to buy, Shah Rukh Khan said.

Bollywood star was speaking at the launch event of Gauri Khan’s coffee table book My Life in Design. Gauri Khan said the book follows her journey as an interior designer and would come handy for any budding decorator.

I have compiled everything for people to go through design. When I chose this profession, designing homes, bringing them to life (It) was extremely satisfying and exciting. And, seeing a smile on a client’s face gave me so much joy. I wanted to pen down all these thoughts and designs in one book, she said.

At 40, she started doing this and I told her, Should I be helpful? Should I tell some friends? I will talk to them’, she said, No. She started with a 10 feet by 20 feet shop in Lower Parel and she got it all out on her own and continues doing what she does, he said.

Calling Gauri Khan the busiest person in the family, Shah Rukh Khan said he admires her for doing what satisfies her. It’s never too late to pursue one’s calling, he added. (Once) I told her, ‘What are you doing the whole day? Why do you keep doing so much work?’ She says ‘Because it satisfies me’, and this book stands for that. Follow your dreams, do what satisfies you, he said.