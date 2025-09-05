Manoj Bajpayee Brings Grit, Wit and Heart to Netflix’s Inspector Zende

Verdict: **** stars (4 stars) Zende is a gripping, family-friendly true-crime drama powered by stellar performances and an untold hero’s story

Netflix’s latest offering Zende dives into the riveting world of true crime with a refreshing twist, spotlighting the life of an unsung hero who relentlessly pursued one of the sharpest manipulators of his time. The film shines a light on the untold story of a cop whose bravery and resilience rarely made it to the headlines, but whose impact was undeniable. What unfolds is a gripping tribute to grit and determination, with Manoj Bajpayee in the titular role breathing authenticity into every frame.

At its heart, Zende plays out as a taut cat-and-mouse comic thriller, keeping viewers hooked on the unpredictable chase between justice and deception. Director Chinmay D Mandelkar crafts the narrative with the right balance of suspense and sharp writing, ensuring the audience is always a step behind the action—much like the criminal mastermind being tracked. The nostalgic 80s-90s backdrop, recreated with striking detail, adds another layer of charm, reminding viewers of an era before modern technology made crime-solving easier.

