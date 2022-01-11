Manoj Bajpayee extends birthday wishes to 'friend' Gajraj Rao
Veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee extended birthday wishes to his 'friend' and actor Gajraj Rao, who turned 51 on Tuesday.
Taking to his Twitter handle, Bajpayee wrote, "Happy birthday @raogajraj my friend for so many years!! Love you my friend for the person & the actor you are!! Peace and happiness!"
The two actors share a special bond of friendship with each other.
Manoj Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao have shared screen space in movies 'Bandit Queen' (1994), 2001 thriller drama 'Aks', 2016 sports drama 'Budhia Singh - Born to Run' and Hansal Mehta directorial 2000 drama 'Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar!!' among several other projects.
