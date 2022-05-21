Manoj Bajpayee interacts with 200 CRPF Jawans in Jharkhand

Mumbai, May 21 Critically acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is in Jharkhand for film shoot, recently posted a video about his visit to jawans in Jharkhand.

Manoj was welcomed by CRPF Jharkhand sector IG Rajiv Singh on his arrival at Gua for the first time.

He addressed 200 jawans and had an interactive session with the jawans followed by a dinner hosted by IG & his family.

He also shared a video on Instagram and wrote: "I extend my gratitude to @crpf_india Jharkhand sector & IG rajiv singh ki CRPF Ranchi for welcoming me & @mohdzeeshanayyub !! We had a great time interacting with the jawans !!

"Now #joram team moves to Barbil Odisha Jharkhand border to shoot the rest of the scenes!"

The soldiers enjoyed listening to Manoj and asked questions about struggles and how to keep oneself inspired even in the time of complete failure. Actor Zeeshan Ayub accompanied Manoj.

Manoj has several projects in the pipeline including the thriller drama 'Joram', directed by Devashish Makhija and 'Gulmohar' to name a few.

