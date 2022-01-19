Manoj Bajpayee on upcoming projects: It continues to be hectic

Mumbai, Jan 19 Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee has a busy year ahead as he has back-to-back work commitments.

He says with the commitments he has in hand, it is going to be like this till the end of 2023.

The year 2022 has been a very hectic one for the national awards winner as is shooting back-to-back for his new projects such as Ram Reddya's yet-untitled film, Kanu Bhel's 'Despatch', Abhishek Chaubey's film and a Rahul Chitela's film.

Manoj Bajpayee has recently finished his two upcoming projects, one with Reddy's yet untitled film, which also has actor Deepika Dobriyal. The film was shot in beautiful places of Uttarakhand and got completed before the second wave hit. And then, he finished RSVP's 'Despatch', directed by Kanu Behl, which is an investigative thriller set in the world of crime journalism.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Manoj said: "It continues to be hectic. With the commitments I have in hand, it is only going to be like this till the end of 2023. I am supposed to finish all the films I have committed to, it is exhausting.

"But I can't help it. Only for this reason, I have stopped reading new scripts and taking narrations. At this point of time, I don't have any dates."

Now Manoj is shooting for Abhishek Chaubeys's film which also has star cast like Konkana Sen Sharma.

The shoot is on hold currently because of covid cases increased but once the situation is under control Manoj will resume the work and will finish his 10 days shoots and start working for Rahul Chitela's project.

