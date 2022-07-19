Manushi Chhillar joins John Abraham on Tehran

Manushi Chhillar has joined John Abraham for Dinesh Vijan's Tehran, and she also shared her look in the film by posing with John. Announcing the same, Manushi tweeted, “Super excited to join the one & only @TheJohnAbraham on #Tehran. This journey is going to be really special!🔥🎬”

John Abraham announced the movie in January this year when he shared the poster of the film that featured the iconic skyline of a city. “Get set for an action-packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran!," he had written. Earlier this month, he announced that the shoot has begun and wrote, “Lights ✅ Camera ✅Time for some ACTION! 🔥 #Tehran shoot begins!”A Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films, Tehran has been directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.