Marathi actress Chaitrali Lokesh Gupte talks about historical drama 'Vidrohi'

Mumbai, Dec 27 Actress Chaitrali Lokesh Gupte is currently portraying the character of Subarna Devi in 'Vidrohi' and the actress shares her experience of working in the show.

She says: "I am playing a character called Subarna Devi who is the mother of Baxi Jagabandhu, played by Sharad Malhotra. He is Subarna's adopted son. She is a very strong lady and whenever Jagabandhu is in trouble his mother is the one who stands like a rock to support him. The best part of this show is that we all get to know the history of Odisha."

"I was not aware of the warrior Baxi Jagabandhu before this. It is a great honour and responsibility to present this show to a national audience. I have done Veer Shivaji in the past and in between I have done some social shows as well. I am happy to be back with a historical show again," she adds.

Chaitrali is known for shows such as 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke', 'Piyaa Albela' and 'Shrimant Damodar Pant'. She also worked in Marathi theatre, film and television industry.

Speaking about the vibes on the set, Chaitrali says: "I used to shoot for 'Yeh Rishte Hai Pyar Ke' earlier on the set of 'Vidrohi'. So it's a known place. The set atmosphere is absolutely magnificent and we are extremely positive towards each other. We don't allow any negativity on the set. We are a happy energetic team."

Speaking about her look she adds: "I love the look of Subarna Devi. People message me about my elegant look in the show. The saree draping is different and that's the look for the character which I am depicting. I take around 45 minutes to get ready and am absolutely in love with the royal elegance of Subarna Devi.

