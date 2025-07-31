Marathi Film Gems To Be Spotlighted at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2025 is set to celebrate the richness and emotional depth of Marathi cinema with a special showcase of films that span comedy, cultural tradition, and lyrical introspection. Audiences are in for a cinematic treat with three exceptional Marathi-language titles—each offering a distinct voice and visual texture.

Gharat Ganpati(Feature Film) directed by Navjyot Bandiwadekar and the cast includes Nikita Dutta, Bhushan Pradhan, Ashvini Bhave, Ajinkya Deo, Sanjay Mone, Shubhangi Latkar, Shubhangi Gokhale, and others. In this warm-hearted yet chaotic family drama, city boy Ketan returns to his ancestral Konkan home during Ganpati festival—with his girlfriend Kriti from Delhi in tow. What follows is a comedic storm as old traditions clash with new values, exposing generational tensions within the quirky Gharat family.

Marching in the Dark and documentary film directed by Kinshuk Surjan is set against the backdrop of India’s farmer suicide crisis, this powerful documentary follows a young widow who finds resilience and purpose in a community of women grappling with loss. As she reclaims her voice in a culture that often silences it, the film becomes a moving portrait of collective healing and feminine strength.

Phool Ka Chand (Rhythm of a Flower) a documentary-Animation film directed by Amit Dutta is a delicate animated tribute to the musical genius of Kumar Gandharva, this watercolor documentary chronicles the maestro’s creative rebirth after six silent years of illness. Fusing tradition with innovation, the film becomes an ode to resilience and the timeless spirit of Indian classical music.

This Marathi showcase reflects IFFM’s ongoing commitment to spotlighting regional cinema that pushes boundaries, preserves heritage, and tells stories with emotional honesty and creative flair. IFFM 2025 will take place across multiple venues in Melbourne this August and continues to be Australia’s largest celebration of Indian cinema, officially backed by the Victorian Government.