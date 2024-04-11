Margot Robbie rolls the dice: 'Monopoly' movie in the works!

Washington [US], April 11 : Margot Robbie, fresh off the triumph of her Barbie movie success, is set to bring another beloved classic to the silver screen with a live-action adaptation of 'Monopoly.'

The 33-year-old actress and producer, along with her LuckyChap partners Josey McNamara and husband Tom Ackerley, are spearheading the project under their production banner, as per People magazine.

The announcement comes on the heels of Barbie's box-office victory, which raked in over USD 1.4 billion globally and garnered critical acclaim, including an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Now, Robbie and her team are ready to tackle the iconic board game, partnering with Lionsgate and Hasbro Entertainment for distribution and production, respectively.

In a statement obtained by People magazine, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson expressed his confidence in the collaboration, and said, "I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap."

The sentiment was echoed by LuckyChap, who described 'Monopoly' as "a top property," emphasising its enduring appeal across generations.

Hasbro Entertainment Head of Film Zev Foreman highlighted the storytelling potential of 'Monopoly,' affirming their excitement to collaborate with LuckyChap and Lionsgate to bring the game to life on the big screen.

In addition to 'Monopoly,' LuckyChap is also venturing into the world of video game adaptations with an upcoming film based on 'The Sims.'

Teaming up with Vertigo Entertainment and director Kate Herron, the project is still in its early stages, with casting details yet to be revealed.

As LuckyChap expands its repertoire, the anticipation for both the 'Monopoly' movie and The Sims adaptation continues to build, promising audiences a blend of nostalgia and innovation on the cinematic frontier.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor