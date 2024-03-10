Mark Ronson reveals his Oscar-nominated song 'nearly didn't make it' to 'Barbie'

Los Angeles, March 10 DJ and record producer Mark Ronson, whose number ‘I’m Just Ken’ is nominated for Best Original Song at Oscars, shared that it nearly didn’t make it to the final version of the film's soundtrack.

Ronson told The Times of London that when he first penned ‘I’m Just Ken’ with co-writer Andrew Wyatt, studio heads weren’t convinced that it had a place in the movie, reports deadline.com.

Ronson recalled: “At that first screening the song wasn’t working. I panicked. The humour wasn’t translating and Greta (Gerwig, director) had to fight. The studio asked her how much she really needed it and she said, ‘With every inch of my body.’ And then there was a big swing.”

About the track’s influences, he said: “It is the 1970s, the book Elton and Bernie wrote. A piano ballad that is sort of proggy and a bit 1980s too. A bit Handbags and Gladrags. Or it could be Robbie Williams… Maybe I’m just overdramatic!”

