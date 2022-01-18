Marriage is the most evil custom: Ram Gopal Varma expresses his views post Dhanush-Aishwaryaa's split

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma never leaves a chance to hog the spotlight.

After actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa announced separation as a couple, Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and shared a series of tweets denouncing marriage and celebrating divorce.

Without mentioning any name, he tweeted, "Star divorces are good trend setters to warn young people about the dangers of marriages."

In another tweet, Ram Gopal Varma described marriage as a "jail."

"Nothing murders love faster than marriage ..The secret of happiness is to keep loving as long as it remains and then move on instead of getting into the jail called marriage. Love in a marriage lasts for lesser days than the days they celebrate it, which is 3 to 5 days," he added.

According to him, only "dumbos" get married.

"Smart people love and dumbos marry," he further said.

Ram Gopal Varma's rant did not end here. He stated that only divorces should be celebrated with sangeet because of getting liberated and marriages should happen quietly in process of testing each other's 'danger qualities.'

"Only divorces should be celebrated with sangeet because of getting liberated and marriages should happen quietly in process of testing each other's danger qualities," he wrote.

"Marriage is the most evil custom thrust upon society by our nasty ancestors in promulgating a continuous cycle of unhappiness and sadness," he concluded.

Before this, Ram Gopal Varma had spoken up when Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor