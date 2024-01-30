Martin Scorsese says he’s too short to go to theatres

Los Angeles, Jan 30 Filmmaker Martin Scorsese is too short to go to the theatre because there is "always" someone taller blocking his view.

He says he gets frustrated by "raucous" audience members.

Asked if he ever slips into public screenings of his movies, he said: "I don’t do that. People talk and move around a lot. I’m short and there’s always a big person in front of me"

He continued: "It’s the same with Broadway — I can’t go to a theater. There’s someone in front of me, and I can’t see the stage or hear the show. I really enjoy Imax as I get older. You go in, you can sit up in the back and you’re sort of looking up.”

He added: “Regular screenings, I have found the audiences becoming a bit more raucous than they used to be. But maybe it’s always like in the 1950s when we used to yell back at the screen.

"But it’s very important to me to support films while they’re on the big screen. I just wait a while,” he told Variety.

The 'Killers of the Flower Moon' star Leonardo DiCaprio said that he rarely watches public screenings because of the attention he receives, though he is happy to do so if there's a movie he wants to see and he will even stand in line to buy his own ticket, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "I generally see stuff at premieres."

Asked about the last film he bought a ticket for, he said: "Good question. I think it was 'Top Gun: Maverick'. I do not recall. I saw both (‘Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer') in the theatre. That may have been the last theatrical film that I saw. But you just reminded me — I saw 'Blue Whales: Return of the Giants' in the Imax theater in downtown Los Angeles".

Asked if he walked up to the kiosk and bought his own ticket, he confirmed: "They took my credit card and I signed a piece of paper, the whole thing."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor