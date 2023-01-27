Masaba Gupta ties the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra

Fashion designer and actress, Masaba Gupta, is now married. The Masaba Masaba star has married long-time boyfriend, actor Satyadeep Misra. The actress shared the news on her social media.She took to her Instagram to share the news with the world.

Sharing a beautiful picture from the wedding, she wrote, "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love,peace,stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption- this is gonna be great! (sic)" The two had an intimate court wedding, as mentioned in a report by Vogue. The star, who had also been a part of Modern Love Mumbai, revealed, “Both Satyadeep and I wore House of Masaba's new bridal collection, which has yet to be launched. I guess this is the launch!”

Talking about her relationship with Satyadeep Misra, Masaba revealed, "I met him on the sets of Masaba Masaba, and interestingly, he was playing my ex-husband's character in season 1. He's an actor himself and he used to be a lawyer for a decade before that. I think we just connected on the fact that we could have conversations; we both love comfort, peace, and a healthy lifestyle. It's been a big change in my life where I've started eating better, and I think a big part of my fitness journey has kicked off because of him. We both like simple things–coming home to each other and just talking about nothing; watching something completely ridiculous; and having a good laugh. I think that's something we crave. The reason we connected is that when we come back home, we're dead to the world–it's like anything that happens in the outside world doesn't affect us. That's always special."