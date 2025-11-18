Mason Gooding to star in action film 'Last Resort'

Washington DC [US], November 18 : Actor Mason Gooding is set to star in the action film 'Last Resort', which will be directed by Luis Prieto, reported Deadline. The film is currently in production.

The script of the film is written by Eric Champnella and Grant Thompson.

The movie is set at a resort filled with college kids on spring break. When Cartel killers take over the resort, a 25-year-old freshman, former Marine (Gooding), must overcome his crushing PTSD to save his friends and stay alive. The film is currently shooting in Spain.

As for Gooding, the actor recently starred in the Screen Gems horror-romantic comedy 'Heart Eyes', which premiered on Valentine's Day 2025.

He will soon be seen in Gregg Araki's 'I Want Your Sex' opposite Olivia Wilde and Netflix's '72 Hours' alongside Kevin Hart, according to Deadline.

The actor is also all set to reprise the role in 'Scream 7'.

The new film in the slasher series is set to hit theatres on February 27, 2026. For Scream 7, the actor joins Neve Campbell, alongside new cast members Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, McKenna Grace and Sam Rechner.

Kevin Williamson, who penned the original Scream that hit theatres in 1996, is helming the new movie from a script by Guy Busick, as reported by Deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor